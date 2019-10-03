STLMoms: National Techies Day 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Do you have someone in your life who struggles when it comes to understanding technology, like how to navigate a cell phone or tablet? Kurt Hahn manager of iTech Shark explains how many older adults are intimidated by smartphones, but he has the patience and time to teach them the basics.

iTechShark is offering free donuts, coffee and giveaways from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m on National Techies Day while supplies last.

National Techies Day

iTechShark

8450 Eager Road

Brentwood, MO 63144

www.itechshark.com

314-884-3232