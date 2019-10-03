STLMoms: National Techies Day 

Posted 10:43 am, October 3, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS -  Do you have someone in your life who struggles when it comes to understanding technology, like how to navigate a cell phone or tablet? Kurt Hahn manager of iTech Shark  explains how many older adults are intimidated by smartphones, but he has the patience and time to teach them the basics.

iTechShark is offering free donuts, coffee and giveaways from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m on National Techies Day while supplies last.

 

National Techies Day 
iTechShark
8450 Eager Road
Brentwood, MO 63144
www.itechshark.com
314-884-3232

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.