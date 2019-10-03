Teen Center of Excellence opens in Ferguson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The new Teen Center of Excellence in Ferguson and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis celebrates their grand opening Thursday.

The center is one of the first in the country and will serve more than 1,500 teens ages 12-18, giving them a safe and prolific place to go each day after school and during the summer. The newly built $12.4 million, 26,856-square-foot center will house an innovation center, recording studio, teaching kitchen, gymnasium, theatre, gaming room, fitness zone, garden area, concession stand, and intellectual commons.

Dr. Flint Fowler, President of The Boys And Girls Club of Greater St. Louis joined FOX 2 to discuss the search for a solution to the problems facing too many metro area children.