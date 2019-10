Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - “The Hip Hop Nutcracker” returns to St. Louis with a show Nov. 26 at the Fox Theatre. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. for the holiday dance spectacle.

The show features a special appearance by legendary hip-hop artist Kurtis Blow.

Tickets are $25-$65 and go on sale a 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com, 314-534-1111 and at the box office.

The production is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber and produced by the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.