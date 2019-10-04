Autism Speaks Walk on October 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Autism Spectrum Disorder affects 1 in 59 children. The earlier it is diagnosed, the sooner treatments can be put in to place to ensure a better quality of life. For one Kirkwood resident, his isolation could have been lifelong if his mom hadn't intervened.

"The thing that always stuck out to me when she would retell the story is I would crash my trains together instead of ride them along the track," Tanner Craft said. "I had trouble connecting with friends and when you're a kid, socialization is so important."

Tanner’s diagnosis came at the age of four. At that time, insurance did not cover any of his early intervention strategies. That changed in 2010 after Autism Speaks fought for that coverage.

“They are finding stuff in the white matter and the MRIs, so it’s exciting to think we could possibly diagnose at six months,” said Tanya Craft, Tanner's mother.

The Autism Speaks Walk will be at the Upper Muny Lot in Forest Park on Saturday, October 12. Visit www.autismspeaks.org for more information.

