Bethalto man pleads guilty sexual assault of children

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 30-year-old Bethalto, Illinois man pleaded guilty Friday to sexually assaulting four children between 2016 and 2018.

According to Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons, Jeremy Leisgang was indicted in December 2018 with 15 counts of criminal sexual assault and 13 counts of predatory sexual assault of a child.

Investigators determined Leisgang abused three girls and one boy at his home.

Leisgang pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal sexual assault. He’ll be sentenced to 40 years in state prison and must serve at least 85 percent before being considered for parole or early release.