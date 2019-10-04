× Blues sign Brayden Schenn to eight-year, $52M extension

ST. LOUIS – Big news for St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn.

The St. Louis Blues announced Friday the team has signed the 28-year-old to an eight contract extension. The deal, which will run through the 2027-28 season, will carry an average annual value of $6.5 million.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native was originally acquired by the Blues via trade from the Philadelphia Flyers in June of 2017.

In his first season, he logged a career-high 28 goals and 70 points overall. Last season, Schenn posted 54 points in the regular season and 12 points in the postseason, helping the Blues capture the 2019 Stanley Cup Championship.

Overall he has appeared in 588 career regular-season games, including 79 or more in five of the last six campaigns. He has amassed 372 points during the regular season, as well as 26 points in 50 career postseason games.

Schenn is currently in his ninth full NHL season.