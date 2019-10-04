Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flying over Friday night prep football

Braves beat Cardinals to even NLDS; Game 3 in Busch Stadium on Sunday

Posted 6:39 pm, October 4, 2019, by

Mike Maddux #31 of the St. Louis Cardinals meets with Jack Flaherty #22 and the infield in the seventh inning in game two of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on October 04, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA (AP) – Mike Foltynewicz threw seven crisp innings before pinch-hitter Adam Duvall hit a two-run homer that carried the Atlanta Braves to a 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, evening the NL Division Series at one game apiece.

Foltynewicz, who spent a good chunk of his summer in Triple-A after a miserable start, has been a different pitcher since returning from the minors. He went 6-1 with a 2.65 ERA over his last 10 starts _ a dominating run that carried right into the postseason.

The best-of-five series now shifts to St. Louis, where Mike Soroka gets the ball for the Braves in Game 3 Sunday against Adam Wainwright.

By PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Writer

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.