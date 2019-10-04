Domestic dispute leads to standoff in Wentzville
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Law enforcement in St. Charles County responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Wentzville residence Friday night that has led to a standoff.
The standoff is on Hackmann Hollow Drive. Authorities found a stabbing victim with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Wentzville police confirmed at least one officer fired a round but would not say what led to that shot being fired. No one was injured.
A man has barricaded himself in the home.
38.811440 -90.852911