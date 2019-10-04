Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flying over Friday night prep football

Domestic dispute leads to standoff in Wentzville

Posted 8:27 pm, October 4, 2019, by

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Law enforcement in St. Charles County responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Wentzville residence Friday night that has led to a standoff.

The standoff is on Hackmann Hollow Drive. Authorities found a stabbing victim with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Wentzville police confirmed at least one officer fired a round but would not say what led to that shot being fired. No one was injured.

A man has barricaded himself in the home.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.