ST CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. - A police chase through St. Clair County Friday morning ended in Madison, Illinois.

The call came in around 10:00 a.m. as a police pursuit of a Dodge Ram pickup truck with Texas plates.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFox flew over the scene on Interstate 55 and Highway 203 where the truck driver was seen being arrested.

Police have not released any information on what lead to the pursuit.

