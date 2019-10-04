KlaasKids Foundation has everything you need to keep your kids safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - In 1993 12-year-old Polly Klass was kidnapped and murder. In the wake of such tragedy Polly's father, Marc Klass decided to take action to protect other children against violence such as this.

Klass talks about how The Klasskids Foundation works to raise awareness and education for parents and children. The KlaasKids Foundation child safety programs are designed to promote awareness and education for parents and children in an effort to protect children against violence.

Since 1994, Print-A-Thon events have fingerprinted and photographed more than 1,000,000 children at no cost to families and without databasing children`s personal and private information.

22nd annual KlaasKids Child Safety Day

Saturday, October 5 10:00am - 2:00pm

Kirkwood Police Department