× Masked robbers makes off with cash from Mobil on the Run gas station

ST. CHARLES. – A convenience store in West Alton was hit up by several armed robbers early Friday morning.

According to police, two suspects entered the Mobil on the Run in the 14000 block of U.S. Highway 67 just before 2:00 a.m. and waved a gun at the store clerk. The attendant says they demanded cash then took off.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Alton Police are assisting the Saint Charles County Sheriff’s office with the investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Charles County Police at 636-949-3000 or leave an anonymous tip at 636-949-3002.