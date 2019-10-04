No injuries reported following three-alarm apartment fire in Maplewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. - More than 18 area agencies responded to a three-alarm fire at Cambridge Apartments in Maplewood Friday afternoon.

The blaze began around 2 p.m. at the 24-unit apartment building on Cambridge, just a block east of Big Bend.

Maplewood Fire Chief Terry Merrell told Fox2/News11 the fire apparently started on the lower level and quickly spread throughout all three floors of the building. Only two units were occupied. All residents got out safely.

The building was under renovation and a worker had been using a torch, Merrell said.

It was not clear what that played a role in starting the fire but there was no cause for suspicion, Merrell said.