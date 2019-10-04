Six Flags considers buying Cedar Fair, which owns Cedar Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Listen up thrill-seekers, the world's two largest theme park companies could soon become one.

According to Reuters, Six Flags has made an offer to buy Cedar Fair which is the parent company of Cedar Point. Cedar Fair owns Cedar Point and Kings Island in Ohio as well as Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun in Kansas City.

The company has a six million dollar option to buy the old Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City. All together Six Flags would acquire 11 new parks under the deal.

Cedar Fair is reportedly considering the offer.