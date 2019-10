Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The ABC Brigade isn't about the alphabet, it is an organization that is committed to stroke education and prevention

Kathy Howard, President of ABC Brigade joined FOX 2 to discuss the passion for making sure stroke survivors and their families reclaim their lives and live a full and rewarding life post-stroke.

Register at www.abcbrigade.org

8Th Annual Stampede For Stroke

Creve Coeur Park - Tremayne Shelter

Saturday, October 26

Registration begins 7:30