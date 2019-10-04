Union Station to show ‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ every Friday night this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Union Station wrapped up a big week with a free movie night featuring the classic film “Meet Me in St. Louis.”

"We're under a huge transformation here at St. Louis Union Station," said Cameron Schoeffel, director of sales and marketing at St. Louis Union Station.

On Monday, the St. Louis Wheel opened, lighting up the city's skyline. Visitors can also enjoy other attractions like the carousel or play mini-golf.

Schoeffel said the movie was an obvious choice because of its ties to the rich history of Union Station, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary. The film will be featured at 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October.

Parking is available in the Union Station lot, on the street, and through St. Louis Union Station Hotel valet. Security staff and secondary police officers patrol the parking and guest areas to ensure a safe experience, Schoeffel said.

The Union Station staff hopes the free movie events will encourage people to check out the many upgrades, renovations, and new attractions.

There are several attractions still to come this year including a ropes course, mirror maze, gastropub, and cafe. The St. Louis Aquarium is scheduled to open December 19.