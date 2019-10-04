Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6, 2019

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, October 5 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm Tickets often start around $40.00

Vs. Dallas Stars

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-10-01/CT

The Big Bounce

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: Brookdale Farms, Eureka, MO

There are Toddler, Kid-Teen, and Adult session. Price varies by 3-hour session - $16.00-$30.00

The Big Bounce America is the largest touring inflatable event in the entire world! We have the world largest bounce house (Guinness certified!), we have a 900ft long inflatable obstacle course we have a giant maze and we have slides, ball pits and climbing walls galore!

https://thebigbounceamerica.com/family/tickets/

Grant’s Farm Fall Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: Grant’s Farm, near the Clydesdale Stable

Time: 9:30am-4:30pm Cost: $6 per child/day (14 & Under); Free for Adults

New this year is the home-grown Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. There will also be a sand box, farm equipment to sit on, play areas, and Animal Keeper Talks. Fall Themed AB products, food, soda and water will be available for purchase.

https://www.grantsfarm.com/plan-your-visit/upcoming-events.html

Best of Missouri Market

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 (Also Friday) Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: $16 adults, Kids 3-12 $5 ( Discounts for members)

More than 120 food producers and crafters offer baked goods, fresh and dried flowers, herbs, handcrafted items, baskets, wooden toys, custom jewelry and more. Enjoy live music and a kids’ corner with crafts and fall activities, too! Outdoors under tents, rain or shine.

http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/Best-of-Missouri-Market

Historic Shaw Art Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: 4100 & 4200 blocks of Flora Place, St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-5:00pm

Admission: $10 per adult, good for both days, Children 14 & under free with an adult

Held since 1993 on the tree-lined parkway of Flora Place at Tower Grove Avenue, the Historic Shaw Art Fair is one of the premier fine art and fine craft fairs in the St. Louis area. Top caliber artists and craftspeople from around the country are selected each year to participate.

http://shawstlouis.org/attractions-amenities/historic-shaw-art-fair/

Grove Fest

Date: Saturday, October 5 Venue: The Grove Neighborhood, south St. Louis, MO

Time: 2:00pm-11:00pm Admission: Free (Donations welcome)

Grove Fest, St. Louis’, independent, wildly eclectic annual street festival returns for its 14th year. This family friendly event will feature a kids zone, street performers, live music, and amazing food and drinks. Want to be an artist for the day? Don’t forget to stop by and help paint the annual paint-by-numbers outdoor wall mural.

http://thegrovestl.com/grove-fest/

Canine Carnival

Date: Sunday, October 6 Venue: Tilles Park, Ladue, MO

Time: 11:00am-3:00pm Admission: $15 per pet

Be part of the Carnival where the dogs play the games and win great prizes. Bring your pooches and join the APA Adoption Center for the festivities:

https://apamo.org/donate/canine-carnival/

Kiener Kids

Date: Saturday, October 5 Venue: Kiener Plaza, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 9:00am-Noon Admission: Free

It’s a morning of fun and games for the entire family. Yoga Buzz kicks off the event with an all-ages yoga class at 9:30 a.m. Then, storytellers and a Circus Kaput magician take the stage for an interactive story narration. Attendees can also participate in STEAM projects with Building Futures, create custom buttons with National Park Service rangers, build a 7-foot Arch with padded blocks, and play oversized lawn games. Online registration recommended.

https://www.archpark.org/events/kiener-kids-october-5

Ghosts of the Arch Grounds Stargazing Experience

Date: Saturday, October 5 Venue: Gateway Arch National Park

Time: 6:30pm-10:00pm Admission: Free

On the present-day site of Gateway Arch National Park once stood a French colonial village, a thriving riverfront port and a warehouse district. Learn about the adventures and misadventures of St. Louis’ historical figures such as Percy Green, Thomas Targee, James Eads and Kenneth Swyers, and how they helped shape the history and lore of the area. Attendees should meet “Sky Ranger” Rich Fefferman at the water feature outside the circular glass west entrance of the Gateway Arch, which faces Fourth Street and the Old Courthouse, for both the interpretive talk and stargazing.

https://www.gatewayarch.com/

Pumpkin Jamboree

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: Eckert's Orchards, Belleville, Millstadt, Grafton, IL

Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free

Wagon rides, great festival foods, children’s activities and much more make this a pickin’ good time for everyone! Funnel cakes, caramel apples and more to tempt your taste buds.

https://www.eckerts.com/events-at-eckerts/25n5mbhb2djfs9kfgl8lkb7zh2dtnx

Fall Farm Day

Date: Saturday, October 5 Venue: Willoughby Heritage Farm, Collinsville, IL

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: $2 per person, maximum $10 per family, Kids 3 and under free

Join in in this annual Fall Farm Day celebration which welcome fall - country style! There will be hayrides, games, food by the Sunrise Kiwanis Club, live entertainment, pumpkin patch with pumpkins for sale and crafts & vendors. Grab some kettle corn, settle down for some good-ole fashioned bluegrass, and then hitch a ride on an wagon ride.

https://www.willoughbyfarm.org/

Columbia Festifall

Date: Sunday, October 6 Venue: Metter Park, Columbia, IL

Time: 1:00pm-6:00pm Admission: Free

Celebrate Fall with the entire family! Music by SMASH BAND, unique merchandise, food and drink, including authentic German pancakes, and plenty of kids activities.

http://www.columbiaillinois.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=5247&month=9&year=2018&day=30&calType=0

Yanda Log Cabin Day

Date: Saturday, October 5 Venue: Main Street, Glen Carbon, IL

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

The Yanda Log Cabin was built in the early 1850s and was restored in the 1990s. The cabin will be open for free tours. Also adding to the atmosphere will be period craftsman demonstrating skills such as blacksmithing, woodworking, sewing, and corn grinding.

https://www.glen-carbon.il.us/891/Heritage-Museum-and-Log-Cabin

Zootoberfest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: St. Louis Zoo, Forest Park

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Enjoy a Zoo-themed, family-friendly Oktoberfest at the Zoo, including fall-related kids’ games and crafts, live music, German specialty food for purchase, and German bars serving a variety of beers for adults, root beer and other soft drinks.

https://www.stlzoo.org/events/zootoberfest

Vintage Voices

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: Alton National Cemetery, Alton, IL

Walking tours start at Noon and will run continuously until the last tour leaves at 2:45 pm

Tickets: $15, $10 for students

Visitors will be able to walk down the shaded paths of the historic Alton Cemetery and meet the men and women who lived in the Alton area during the 19th and early 20th century. Members of the Alton Little Theater will portray ten individuals who lived, worked, or had an impact on Alton's history.

https://www.facebook.com/pg/VintageVoicesTours/events/

https://vintagevoices.brownpapertickets.com/

www.altonlittletheater.org

Hello Dolly

Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p, Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets: $35.00-$100.00

Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, HELLO, DOLLY! is a smash hit. After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY! is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/hello-dolly