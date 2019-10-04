ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.
Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6, 2019
St. Louis Blues Hockey
Date: Saturday, October 5 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis
Time: 7:00pm Tickets often start around $40.00
Vs. Dallas Stars
https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-10-01/CT
The Big Bounce
Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: Brookdale Farms, Eureka, MO
There are Toddler, Kid-Teen, and Adult session. Price varies by 3-hour session - $16.00-$30.00
The Big Bounce America is the largest touring inflatable event in the entire world! We have the world largest bounce house (Guinness certified!), we have a 900ft long inflatable obstacle course we have a giant maze and we have slides, ball pits and climbing walls galore!
https://thebigbounceamerica.com/family/tickets/
Grant’s Farm Fall Festival
Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: Grant’s Farm, near the Clydesdale Stable
Time: 9:30am-4:30pm Cost: $6 per child/day (14 & Under); Free for Adults
New this year is the home-grown Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. There will also be a sand box, farm equipment to sit on, play areas, and Animal Keeper Talks. Fall Themed AB products, food, soda and water will be available for purchase.
https://www.grantsfarm.com/plan-your-visit/upcoming-events.html
Best of Missouri Market
Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 (Also Friday) Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm both days Admission: $16 adults, Kids 3-12 $5 ( Discounts for members)
More than 120 food producers and crafters offer baked goods, fresh and dried flowers, herbs, handcrafted items, baskets, wooden toys, custom jewelry and more. Enjoy live music and a kids’ corner with crafts and fall activities, too! Outdoors under tents, rain or shine.
http://events.missouribotanicalgarden.org/Best-of-Missouri-Market
Historic Shaw Art Fair
Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: 4100 & 4200 blocks of Flora Place, St. Louis, MO
Saturday: 9:00am-5:00pm, Sunday: 10:00am-5:00pm
Admission: $10 per adult, good for both days, Children 14 & under free with an adult
Held since 1993 on the tree-lined parkway of Flora Place at Tower Grove Avenue, the Historic Shaw Art Fair is one of the premier fine art and fine craft fairs in the St. Louis area. Top caliber artists and craftspeople from around the country are selected each year to participate.
http://shawstlouis.org/attractions-amenities/historic-shaw-art-fair/
Grove Fest
Date: Saturday, October 5 Venue: The Grove Neighborhood, south St. Louis, MO
Time: 2:00pm-11:00pm Admission: Free (Donations welcome)
Grove Fest, St. Louis’, independent, wildly eclectic annual street festival returns for its 14th year. This family friendly event will feature a kids zone, street performers, live music, and amazing food and drinks. Want to be an artist for the day? Don’t forget to stop by and help paint the annual paint-by-numbers outdoor wall mural.
http://thegrovestl.com/grove-fest/
Canine Carnival
Date: Sunday, October 6 Venue: Tilles Park, Ladue, MO
Time: 11:00am-3:00pm Admission: $15 per pet
Be part of the Carnival where the dogs play the games and win great prizes. Bring your pooches and join the APA Adoption Center for the festivities:
https://apamo.org/donate/canine-carnival/
Kiener Kids
Date: Saturday, October 5 Venue: Kiener Plaza, Downtown St. Louis
Time: 9:00am-Noon Admission: Free
It’s a morning of fun and games for the entire family. Yoga Buzz kicks off the event with an all-ages yoga class at 9:30 a.m. Then, storytellers and a Circus Kaput magician take the stage for an interactive story narration. Attendees can also participate in STEAM projects with Building Futures, create custom buttons with National Park Service rangers, build a 7-foot Arch with padded blocks, and play oversized lawn games. Online registration recommended.
https://www.archpark.org/events/kiener-kids-october-5
Ghosts of the Arch Grounds Stargazing Experience
Date: Saturday, October 5 Venue: Gateway Arch National Park
Time: 6:30pm-10:00pm Admission: Free
On the present-day site of Gateway Arch National Park once stood a French colonial village, a thriving riverfront port and a warehouse district. Learn about the adventures and misadventures of St. Louis’ historical figures such as Percy Green, Thomas Targee, James Eads and Kenneth Swyers, and how they helped shape the history and lore of the area. Attendees should meet “Sky Ranger” Rich Fefferman at the water feature outside the circular glass west entrance of the Gateway Arch, which faces Fourth Street and the Old Courthouse, for both the interpretive talk and stargazing.
https://www.gatewayarch.com/
Pumpkin Jamboree
Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: Eckert's Orchards, Belleville, Millstadt, Grafton, IL
Time: 10:00am-5:00pm Admission: Free
Wagon rides, great festival foods, children’s activities and much more make this a pickin’ good time for everyone! Funnel cakes, caramel apples and more to tempt your taste buds.
https://www.eckerts.com/events-at-eckerts/25n5mbhb2djfs9kfgl8lkb7zh2dtnx
Fall Farm Day
Date: Saturday, October 5 Venue: Willoughby Heritage Farm, Collinsville, IL
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: $2 per person, maximum $10 per family, Kids 3 and under free
Join in in this annual Fall Farm Day celebration which welcome fall - country style! There will be hayrides, games, food by the Sunrise Kiwanis Club, live entertainment, pumpkin patch with pumpkins for sale and crafts & vendors. Grab some kettle corn, settle down for some good-ole fashioned bluegrass, and then hitch a ride on an wagon ride.
https://www.willoughbyfarm.org/
Columbia Festifall
Date: Sunday, October 6 Venue: Metter Park, Columbia, IL
Time: 1:00pm-6:00pm Admission: Free
Celebrate Fall with the entire family! Music by SMASH BAND, unique merchandise, food and drink, including authentic German pancakes, and plenty of kids activities.
http://www.columbiaillinois.com/Calendar.aspx?EID=5247&month=9&year=2018&day=30&calType=0
Yanda Log Cabin Day
Date: Saturday, October 5 Venue: Main Street, Glen Carbon, IL
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free
The Yanda Log Cabin was built in the early 1850s and was restored in the 1990s. The cabin will be open for free tours. Also adding to the atmosphere will be period craftsman demonstrating skills such as blacksmithing, woodworking, sewing, and corn grinding.
https://www.glen-carbon.il.us/891/Heritage-Museum-and-Log-Cabin
Zootoberfest
Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: St. Louis Zoo, Forest Park
Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free
Enjoy a Zoo-themed, family-friendly Oktoberfest at the Zoo, including fall-related kids’ games and crafts, live music, German specialty food for purchase, and German bars serving a variety of beers for adults, root beer and other soft drinks.
https://www.stlzoo.org/events/zootoberfest
Vintage Voices
Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: Alton National Cemetery, Alton, IL
Walking tours start at Noon and will run continuously until the last tour leaves at 2:45 pm
Tickets: $15, $10 for students
Visitors will be able to walk down the shaded paths of the historic Alton Cemetery and meet the men and women who lived in the Alton area during the 19th and early 20th century. Members of the Alton Little Theater will portray ten individuals who lived, worked, or had an impact on Alton's history.
https://www.facebook.com/pg/VintageVoicesTours/events/
https://vintagevoices.brownpapertickets.com/
www.altonlittletheater.org
Hello Dolly
Date: Saturday & Sunday, October 5-6 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis
Saturday: 2p, 7:30p, Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets: $35.00-$100.00
Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, HELLO, DOLLY! is a smash hit. After breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this HELLO, DOLLY! is now touring America, paying tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion.
https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/hello-dolly