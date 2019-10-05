4-year-old killed in hit-and-run, police looking for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – St. Louis County police report a toddler was killed and another was injured after being hit by a vehicle.

The incident happened a little before 9:30 p.m. on Friday at Chambers Road and Clairmont Drive. When officers arrived, they saw that two children had been hit by a car. The kids, a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old, were in a stroller being pushed by an adult when they were hit.

Both children were taken to the hospital. The 4-year-old was later pronounced dead. The 2-year-old is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that hit the children left the scene. Police are currently looking for a black Nissan four door vehicle, possibly an Altima or Maxima. The vehicle is missing two hubcaps. The car was last seen westbound on Chambers Road at Clairmont Drive.

The investigation remains very active at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.