Annual Autism Speaks walk on October 12 at Forest Park

Posted 9:30 am, October 5, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29AM, October 5, 2019

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Autism Speaks, the world`s leading autism science and advocacy organization, will hold its 2019 St. Louis Autism Speaks Walk event on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Upper Muny Lot in Forest Park. Proceeds from this annual walk will support Autism Speaks` mission to promote solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the life span, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.

2019 Autism Speaks St. Louis Walk
Upper Muny Lot - Forest Park
Saturday, October 12, 2019
8:30 am - 10:00 am Registration
10:00 am Opening Ceremony

For more information ro to register for the walk, visit www.AutismSpeaks.org/Walk or contact: Lisa Radtke at StLouiswalk@autismspeaks.org.

