Delivery driver for Postmates carjacked in West St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis man working for a food delivery service is without a car. He said he didn’t see it coming and has a warning for those in the delivery business.

Kyron Bailey said he was on Clara Avenue in DeBaliviere Place Thursday delivering food for Postmates.

He said he walked up the steps to deliver food and turned around to see his car gone.

“I got out to deliver the food and as I’m giving him the food, somebody jumps in and skirts off,” said Bailey.

He said he tried to stop the suspect, but he heard screeching and it was too late.

“I tried to jump on the truck. The guy was telling me don`t jump on the truck. I backed up and he got on the phone and called the police,” Bailey said.

Bailey said he feels like he should`ve heard back from authorities by now on the whereabouts of the car.

He described it as a 2013 Ford Edge Limited. He said the license plate is from Illinois with the number BM6-8341.

Residents of DeBaliviere Place said they’ve seen an uptick in crime over the past couple of months.

“It definitely seems like it’s picked up,” said Dylan Donovan who lives in the area.

“I was trying to do my deliveries, make my little money, because it`s hard out here,” said Bailey.

Bailey said he needs the car to work, and if you`re in the food delivery business like him, he warns you not to let your guard down.

“Just watch out, do not leave your car running, and do not be careless and negligent because they will jump in it no matter where you are,” said Bailey.

If you have any information or if you've seen the car, call St. Louis police or CrimeStoppers to leave an anonymous tip.