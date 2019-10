Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Saunders, Jr., Executive Director of the Wesley House Association, joins us in the studio to discuss the impact that Wesley House has had and is continuing to have on the lives of people that were raised in this community. He also talks about what is being done now to bring some stability and hope for the future back to a neighborhood that once was a thriving middle-class community on St. Louis` northside.

For more information, visit wesleyhousestl.org.