Mural honors Fox 2’s Kelley Hoskins

ST. LOUIS - Parts of Page Boulevard are lined with colorful murals of prominent members of the African American community. Better Family Life celebrated the 2019 honorees.

The Walls Mural Project was held Friday night. The paintings are on doorways and windows of vacant homes on Page between Kingshighway and Union Boulevard.

Fox 2’s Kelley Hoskins was honored along with her father, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, and many other community leaders.

This project acknowledges their efforts and contributions in the in St. Louis region.