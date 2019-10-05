Police investigating four shootings leaving 1 dead and 3 wounded

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are investigating multiple shootings Friday night into Saturday morning that left one person dead and three other people injured.

The first shooting happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Friday. University City police received a call of shots fired in the 6800 block of Oliver Blvd. Officers found a victim suffering from minor injuries. A follow up investigation is being conducted.

At around 11:45 p.m. Friday, a man was shot multiple times and died from his injuries. This incident happened in the rear alley of the 5500 block of Mimika. Homicide has been requested.

A few minutes later, a little before midnight, police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Page and Amherst. A man was shot in the foot. He was conscious and breathing.

Saturday, at approximately 3:15 a.m., a woman was shot in the left arm in the 5200 block of Gilmore. She was conscious and breathing. Police have no further information.