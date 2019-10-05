Son slashes mother, officer fires at suspect after knife is thrown at him

WENTZVILLE, MO – Friday evening the Wentzville Police Department was dispatched to the 1800 block of Hackmann Hollow Drive for a report of a domestic dispute between and mother and her son.  Upon arrival, officers were met by a woman who had escaped the residence after being slashed by her son with a knife.

Officers were then approached by the son, 24-year-old Christopher M. Cook who threw a knife at an officer.  One officer discharged his service weapon several times at Cook.

Cook retreated back inside the residence.

Officers locked down the area, setting up a perimeter and called in the St. Charles County SWAT team.

After a standoff lasting several hours, Cook was taken into custody without incident or injury around 2:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Cook has been charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting/interfering with arrest. His bond has been set at $25,000.

