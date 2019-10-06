Brew in the Lou at Francis Park on October 12th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - LESA's 7th Annual 'Brew in the Lou' Festival, presented by Thrivent Financial, will offer one-stop tasting of St. Louis`s best beer, wine, spirits and food favorites when it returns to Francis Park, Sat. Oct. 12, 2019, from 1-5 p.m. More than 60 tasting stations will line the banks of The Lily Pond, including 45 local, regional and national craft breweries, distilleries and wineries.

Proceeds from 'Brew in the Lou' benefit students and teachers served by the St. Louis-based Lutheran Elementary School Association (LESA). Last year's festival attracted 2,100 beer and food enthusiasts and raised a record $107,000 for Lutheran schools in the St. Louis Metro Area.

7th Annual Brew in the Lou Tasting Festival

The Lily Pond at Francis Park

5399 Donovan, St. Louis, MO 63109

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019

1-5 p.m.

Visit www.LESAstl.org, or follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/brewintheloustl/.