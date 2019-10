× Cardinals Workout Day before Game 3 of NLDS

The Cardinals are back home to host games 3 and 4 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. Saturday was an off day in the series, but both teams worked out at Busch Stadium.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt indicated he is leaning on putting Matt Carpenter back in the lineup. Carpenter would play third base. Tommy Edman would move to right field with Dexter Fowler shifting to center field. Those moves would send the Cardinals regular center fielder, Harrison Bader to the bench.

The Cardinals will send their veteran right handed pitcher Adam Wainwright to the mound for the all important game 3. The series is tied at one game apiece.

Game 4 will also be in St. Louis on Monday afternoon.