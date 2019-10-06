× Endangered Person Advisory issued for 3-year-old boy

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – The Town & Country Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 13901 Manchester Rd, Town & Country at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4.

The missing person is Donovan Hood, a 3-year-old African American boy, 3 feet tall, weighing 33 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes, a light complexion, with hair in corn rows/braids. He was wearing a gray and green jacket, gray t-shirt, and yellow sweat pants.

Brittney L Sawyer, a 25-year-old African American woman is a possible suspect. The vehicle involved is a silver Ford F150. The suspect is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has blonde hair, black eyes and a dark complexion.

Donovan was last seen with the suspect in a silver vehicle believed to be a Ford F150. Both subjects have not been seen or heard from since. Brittney has a history of drug usage.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Town & Country Police Department at (314) 913-6436.