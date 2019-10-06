Highway Patrol investigating fatal accident in Ferguson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FERGUSON, MO - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Sunday night around just after 8:30 p.m. in Ferguson.

Ferguson police officers were first to arrive on the scene, discovering a vehicle that has left the road and crashed at West Florissant Avenue and Lang Drive. The vehicle had multiple occupants that suffered injuries, with one person pronounced dead at the scene.

The other occupants were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Accident reconstruction is investigating the crash.