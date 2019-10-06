× Maryland Heights officer mortally wounds man who drew weapon on officers

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO- Sunday morning just after 10:30 a.m. a Maryland Heights police officer shot and killed a man while answering a call for a disturbance in the 2800 block of Briarcote Lane.

Police say officers arriving on the scene were confronted by a male subject in the residence who had drawn a handgun and pointed it at the officers. At that point, one of the officers shot and mortally wounded the man.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Following the deadly encounter, the Maryland Heights Police Department requested assistance from the St. Louis County Police Department. The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is now being led by County Police.

If you have any information about the fatal shooting, please call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or you can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).