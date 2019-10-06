Maryland Heights officer mortally wounds man who drew weapon on officers

Posted 4:48 pm, October 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:45PM, October 6, 2019

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO- Sunday morning just after 10:30 a.m. a Maryland Heights police officer shot and killed a man while answering a call for a disturbance in the 2800 block of Briarcote Lane.

Police say officers arriving on the scene were confronted by a male subject in the residence who had drawn a handgun and pointed it at the officers.  At that point, one of the officers shot and mortally wounded the man.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Following the deadly encounter, the Maryland Heights Police Department requested assistance from the St. Louis County Police Department.  The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is now being led by County Police.

If you have any information about the fatal shooting, please call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or you can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.