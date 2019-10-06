× Post Game Reports after Cardinals 3-1 Loss to Braves in Game 3 of NLDS

The Atlanta Braves scored three runs in the ninth inning to spoil a brilliant pitching performance by Adam Wainwright and beat the Cardinals 3-1 in Game 3 of the National League Division series on Sunday at Busch Stadium. The victory gives the Braves a two games to one advantage in the best of five series.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was in the Cardinals locker room after the tough loss. He has the Cardinals thoughts on having their backs to the wall in Game 4, coming up on Monday at Busch Stadium.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martin also got team reaction to Adam Wainwright's seven and two-thirds innings of shutout pitching. The veteran right hander was nearly unhittable in Game 3.