St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – CBC’s Caleb Love – October 5, 2019

The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the week for October 5, 2019 is Caleb Love.

The CBC basketball star made big news this past week when Love announced he would continue his college basketball career next fall at the University of North Carolina. Love will be the first St. Louis area basketball player to attend North Carolina. The Tarheels have been a college basketball power house for many years. Love was one of the highest sought after high school basketball recruits in the country.