Barnes-Jewish Hospital kick off flu season with free flu shots to the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Starting October 7 for the 16th consecutive year, Barnes-Jewish Hospital will provide free seasonal flu shots to the St. Louis community.

According to doctors, the single best way for families to protect against the flu is to get vaccinated each year. Last year, Barnes-Jewish flu shot clinics vaccinated more than 20,000 people alone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 200,000 Americans are hospitalized with flu-related complications each year. The flu, or influenza, is a contagious respiratory illness with symptoms such as fever, body aches, and sore throat.

All vaccines are free of latex and preservatives and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Free seasonal flu shots are available at the following Barnes-Jewish locations:

City of St. Louis- Barnes-Jewish Plaza Tower, main floor lobby

Monday, Oct. 7 - Wednesday, Oct. 9

7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Adult vaccinations only (18+ years old)

Center for Advanced Medicine, 3rd floor lobby

Monday, Oct. 7 - Wednesday, Oct. 9

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

West St. Louis County- Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish West County Hospital

Saturday, Oct. 12

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

North St. Louis County- Siteman Cancer Center at Christian Hospital

Christian Hospital Atrium - Detrick Building

Sunday, Oct. 13

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)

South St. Louis County- Siteman Cancer Center

Saturday, Oct. 19

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Adult & pediatric vaccinations (6-months and older)