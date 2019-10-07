Couple overjoyed to be reunited with missing cat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - This is the story of the cat that came back. The Forsythes thought she was a goner. But thanks to technology, it’s a family reunion for the family and their 15-year-old tabby named Luda.

“Never expected this 10 months later to get a phone call,” said Amanda Forsythe, Luda’s owner. “We were on a plane to Vegas and we had just boarded and my husband got a phone call and he’s writing something on his hand and he hangs up the phone and says, ‘They found Luda.’ And I immediately started balling.”

When the Forsythes were first married 15 years ago, they adopted a rescue tabby as the first member of their family. But in December 2018, Luda went missing and the family feared the worse.

“One in three pets go missing in their lifetime,” said Becky Krueger, Humane Society of Missouri. “It’s very common for pets getaway by accident. Sometimes the door gets left open. Ninety percent of pets are not reunited with their owners when they don’t have identification. So that’s why it’s so important to have a collar with their name on it. If that doesn’t happen, the microchip is the very best thing because that is always with the pet.”

A microchip, the size of a grain of rice, between Luda’s shoulder blades brought some good luck to this family on their way to Las Vegas. Luda was found 22 miles from her home and scanned by the Humane Society of Missouri.

“Soon as you move or get a new telephone number, that information needs to be updated in case something happens,” Krueger said. “And it’s easy to update that by calling your veterinarian or the Humane Society and we can help you get that updated.”

When the Forsythe family returned from their Vegas trip to celebrate their 15-year wedding anniversary, Luda was waiting for them.

“The fact that she was microchipped and they got to us is unbelievable,” Forsythe said. “I’m speechless. That’s the best thing to ever happen and that's awesome. I will never have another pet that is not microchipped. Never.”

The Forsythes said Luda had nary a scratch but had lost some weight in the 10 months she was gone.