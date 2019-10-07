Disney Frozen 2 collection now available at Build-A-Bear

Posted 5:56 am, October 7, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Just in time for the holiday season, St. Louis Based Build-A-Bear announces the launch of the enchanting collection of Disney Frozen 2 furry friends, outfits and accessories inspired by the highly-anticipated film, in theaters November 22.

There are bear versions of Princess Anna, Queen Elsa, Iceman Kristoff as well as snowmann Olaf and reindeer Sven.

Guests who visit a Build-A-Bear Workshop will also get to experience fun, interactive activities based on the movie and an extra-special Frozen 2 heart ceremony when making a Frozen 2 stuffed animal.

The prices vary and costumes are also available.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.