FOX 2’s Derrion Henderson pens memoir on doubt, depression, and destiny

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — FOX 2 reporter Derrion Henderson is now an author. His first book is called “The Come Up.”

Henderson describes the book in a recent Facebook post, “This memoir embodies the most transformative time(s) of my life. It dives into how spiritually, mentally, and whole-heartedly I had to be ready for key moments. I hope that telling my personal story would open up the floodgates to someone else’s soul to let go of everything holding them down. It covers a part of my life where I went from doubting myself to encompassing complete confidence.”

You can meet Derrion at a book signing to be held at Open Concept on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis. More information about the event is posted below.