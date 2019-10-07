FOX 2’s Derrion Henderson pens memoir on doubt, depression, and destiny

Posted 11:25 am, October 7, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — FOX 2 reporter Derrion Henderson is now an author.  His first book is called “The Come Up.”

Henderson describes the book in a recent Facebook post, “This memoir embodies the most transformative time(s) of my life. It dives into how spiritually, mentally, and whole-heartedly I had to be ready for key moments. I hope that telling my personal story would open up the floodgates to someone else’s soul to let go of everything holding them down. It covers a part of my life where I went from doubting myself to encompassing complete confidence.”

You can meet Derrion at a book signing to be held at Open Concept on Cherokee Street in south St. Louis. More information about the event is posted below.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.