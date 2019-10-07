Girl, 9, dies after crash with tractor in northwest Illinois

MORRISON, Ill. – Authorities say a 9-year-old girl has died after the vehicle she was in crashed into a tractor in northwest Illinois.

Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker on Sunday identified the girl as Addison P. Headlee of Milledgeville. She died Saturday.

Sauk Valley Media reports the girl’s mother was driving a car headed eastbound on state route 40 in rural Sterling on Saturday morning. The vehicle she was driving attempted to pass a tractor but struck the rear of a grain cart the farm vehicle was hauling and crashed.

The girl’s mother was hospitalized while the child was airlifted to a Rockford hospital, where she died.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.