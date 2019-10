Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY- Missouri Governor Mike Parson will honor more than a dozen first responders Monday in Jefferson City.

18 first responders will receive Missouri Public Safety Medals for heroic, life-saving or extraordinary acts beyond the call of duty. Parson will also present six civilians with awards for exceptional acts in assisting first responders.

The ceremony will take place at the Missouri State Highway Patrol – Law Enforcement Training Academy Gymnasium at 10:00 a.m.