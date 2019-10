Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - More than 30 years ago the United Nations declared World Habitat Day to promote the idea that everyone deserves a decent place to live.

In St. Louis, Habitat for Humanity works to improve housing conditions and provide safe, decent, affordable housing in the city and county.

CEO of Habitat For Humanity St. Louis Kimberly Mckinney joined FOX 2 in the Morning to discuss World Habitat Day and how Habitat for Humanity plays a critical role in strong and stable communities.