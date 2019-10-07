Move over pumpkin spice, York Peppermint Patty Hot Cocoa hits shelves for the winter

Posted 6:12 am, October 7, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - Move over pumpkin spice York Peppermint Patty flavored hot chocolate could become the winter and holiday drink.

The tasty treat can be found at Walmart and can be purchased in pouches at just under $3 dollars or as Keurig K Cup Pods.

According to Walmart.com, this drink is pretty much as cozy as it sounds. York Peppermint Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix is ready in minutes and contains the kind of milk chocolate that melts in your mouth.

Supplies may not last long since Peppermint Patty Hot Chocolate could become a seasonal drink.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.