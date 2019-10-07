× Old Monroe police chief indicted for exploitation of the elderly

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A Lincoln County grand jury indicted the Old Monroe police chief Monday on charges of exploiting an elderly person suffering from dementia.

According to county prosecutors, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services began an investigation in June 2018 into the possible financial exploitation of a 96-year-old living in Old Monroe.

Authorities allegedly discovered Chief Kimla Lowery used her position and influence to take control of this individual’s finances, property, mail, and medical decisions.

Lowery faces up to 43 years in state prison if convicted, as well as $80,000 in fines.

Prosecutors did not say how Lowery and the victim were connected, if at all.