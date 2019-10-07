Once homeless, Tyler Perry now helms one of the largest movie studios in the U.S.

Tyler Perry wants you to know that a billboard isn't going to land you a role in his shows.

ATLANTA – Tyler Perry officially christened his massive new film Atlanta studio as entertainment industry luminaries strode a red carpet to his sprawling complex for an opening gala.

The attendees on Saturday warmly greeted Perry, a man who had once been homeless and yet now helmed his own studio.

Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, Halle Berry and others all helped Perry christen his new facility. The 330-acre studio once served as a Confederate army base.

Winfrey praised Perry and told The Associated Press the new studio head is a force to be reckoned with.

Tyler Perry Studios has 12 soundstages, each named after seminal black actors and actresses.

