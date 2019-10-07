Pet of the Week: Sharon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sharon is a 6-month-old terrier mix. She's 30 pounds but expected to grow to be a large-sized dog.

She loves everyone she meets and has done well with older kids, dogs, and cats.

Sharon is a sweet puppy but is on the shy side. She'll do well with any family as long as they are patient and willing to give her time to adjust.

She's happy, sweet, loving, and a ball of joy. She'll open up in a home and become the wonderful dog we know she is!

You can visit Sharon at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.