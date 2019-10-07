Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Maryland Heights

Posted 8:42 am, October 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:46AM, October 7, 2019

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -A man shot dead by a Maryland Heights Police officer Sunday morning has been identified.

Bradley Arning, 42, of St. Louis, was shot at about 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Briarcote Lane.

Police say officers arriving on the scene were confronted by a male subject in the residence who had drawn a handgun and pointed it at the officers.  Officers fired and Arning was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Following the deadly encounter, the Maryland Heights Police Department requested assistance from the St. Louis County Police Department.  The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is now being led by County Police.

An investigation is ongoing.

No injuries have been reported in this incident.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.