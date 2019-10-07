× Police identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -A man shot dead by a Maryland Heights Police officer Sunday morning has been identified.

Bradley Arning, 42, of St. Louis, was shot at about 10:30 a.m. at a home in the 2800 block of Briarcote Lane.

Police say officers arriving on the scene were confronted by a male subject in the residence who had drawn a handgun and pointed it at the officers. Officers fired and Arning was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Following the deadly encounter, the Maryland Heights Police Department requested assistance from the St. Louis County Police Department. The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is now being led by County Police.

An investigation is ongoing.

No injuries have been reported in this incident.