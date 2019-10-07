St. Louis Dental Center raising awareness of good oral healthcare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - October is National Dental Hygiene Month and the path to a lifetime of good health starts with your mouth. Dr. Poonam Jain, Vice-dean at the St. Louis Dental Center joined FOX 2 to help raise awareness on the importance of good oral health.

St. Louis Dental Center's goal is to not only educate young people about their own health but to inspire their interest in becoming dental hygienists and dentists themselves. They offer high quality, comprehensive, and affordable oral healthcare services for patients of all ages in a new, state-of-the-art clinical training facility in the Lafayette Square neighborhood.