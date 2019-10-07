STL Moms – STL Kids Compete Magazine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A local mother of four decided to start her own publication to highlight all sports, but especially nontraditional ones. Stephanie Berk publisher of STL Kids Compete Magazine joined FOX 2 to discuss what inspired her journey.

The magazine's feature stories such as good sportsmanship, sports nutrition, child development, wisdom from coaches, as well as a monthly calendar of tryouts, open gyms, sports events and more. Student-athletes also contribute stories.

STL Kids Compete Magazine is available throughout the St. Louis metro area. For more information, go to stlkidscompete.com