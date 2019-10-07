× Texas base locked down after report of ‘unauthorized person’

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) _ A naval air station in Texas is on lockdown amid reports of an “unauthorized person on base” who may be armed.

The Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi went on lockdown at about 7 a.m. Monday. There are no reports of injuries, but the base said authorities are searching for the suspect, described as a white man about 30 years old.

The base says although there are no reports of shots being fired, the man may be armed and active shooter protocols should be followed.

In February, a an was fatally shot at the base after he drove through a gate at the Naval Air Station. In that case, the man was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen and led authorities on a chase before crashing into a barrier at the base’s north gate.