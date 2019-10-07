Two women murdered in separate shootings Monday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two women shot and killed today in the City of St. Louis, now homicide detectives are trying to piece together both cases.

So far there is limited information on each of the cases.

Police responded to Oleatha near Kingshighway in south city about 11:45 a.m. this morning after a call for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to her stomach.

EMS crews rushed the woman to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

We don`t have many details on the victim including her age or name.

At this point, police are classifying the case as a suspicious death.

Less than two hours earlier around 10 a.m. this morning, police responded to another scene where a woman was shot.

This time it all unfolded on Enright in north city.

In this case, authorities say officers were patrolling the area and discovered the woman dead in a yard.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported the woman`s body was found in the backyard of a vacant home.

As in the other case, police have not released the victim's age or name.

Police tell us they are investigating this case as a homicide.

Investigators say they don`t believe the two deaths are related.

At this point police don`t have anyone in custody in connection with either case.

You are asked to call the police if you have any information.