U.S. Supreme Court set to hear case on sexual orientation rights

ST. LOUIS - The U.S. Supreme Court takes up an issue Tuesday that could change the lives of millions of people of different sexual orientations and how they are treated in the workplace.

Monday night educating people about their rights and the fight ahead were important topics of conversation in south St. Louis.

They’re fighting to have the same federal rights straight people already have, to not be treated differently in the workplace to have the same protections. Justices will be deciding if all workers are covered by sex-based discrimination language in the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Samati Niyomchai is the manager of public policy for PROMO. He said, “As long there doing the job and they show up and doing the job it shouldn’t really matter what their sexual orientation is, what their religion is, what their race is it shouldn’t matter.”

Beth Gombos talked about losing numerous jobs. Beth is transgender. Gombos said, “Everybody I told didn’t believe me, they’d say you’re young, you just lost a job. They didn’t want to listen to how I was ostracized by my co-workers and treated differently.”

If the LGBTQ community loses at the high court their fight is far from over, that fight might involve civil disobedience. Jay-Marie Hill is the trans justice organizer for the ACLU. Hill said, “Just because the Supreme Court says one thing it doesn’t mean people follow that direction doesn’t mean we're going to settle for that to be all we deserve in the future.”

If history is any indication, a decision from the high court won’t be known until spring.