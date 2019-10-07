× Woman found shot in Northampton neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police were called to south city late Monday morning and found a woman had been shot in the gut.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 11:45 a.m. in the 4900 block of Oleatha Avenue, located in the Northampton neighborhood.

The victim, an adult woman, was found outside.

EMS and homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene.

Earlier today, a woman was found shot to death in the Academy neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Fox 2 will have more information as it becomes available.