Woman found shot in Northampton neighborhood
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police were called to south city late Monday morning and found a woman had been shot in the gut.
According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just after 11:45 a.m. in the 4900 block of Oleatha Avenue, located in the Northampton neighborhood.
The victim, an adult woman, was found outside.
EMS and homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene.
Earlier today, a woman was found shot to death in the Academy neighborhood of north St. Louis.
38.595678 -90.271073