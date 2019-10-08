A Bahamian resort helping with relief after Hurricane Dorian devastates islands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Hurricane Dorian which struck over Labor Day weekend was the most intense on record to strike the Bahamas.

There were 185 mph winds that barreled through the island nation.

The category 5 storm killed at least 56 people. Hundreds of people are still considered missing. Bodies are being stored in refrigerated trucks until they can be identified.

There are 14,000 people who have been displaced. Several agencies, governments, and others have offered money and assistance.

A Bahamian resort is committed to continued relief efforts. Here to tell us more is travel expert Michaela Guzy.