Alabama woman accused of failed murder plot in Illinois

Posted 8:24 am, October 8, 2019, by

GENESEO, Ill. - An Alabama woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in what authorities say was a failed plot to kill two people in Illinois.

News outlets report Shannon J. Jones, of Center Point, was arrested this week and also charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The deputy chief of Geneseo, Illinois, police released a statement Monday saying the charges stem from an attempted poisoning and attempted bludgeoning.

Deputy Chief Gene Karzin says Jones and the person she was conspiring with drugged a drink that was consumed by someone Friday. That person got sick but suffered no lasting effects. The statement says Jones and her co-conspirator then attempted to bludgeon to death another person at an area home.

Authorities didn't immediately name the co-conspirator. Police say more arrests are expected.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.